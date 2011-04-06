Agustín Linenberg

Basta

Agustín Linenberg
Agustín Linenberg
  • Save
Basta pictogram icon logo music
Download color palette

Pictogram for a music album

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Agustín Linenberg
Agustín Linenberg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Agustín Linenberg

View profile
    • Like