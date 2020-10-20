Chevin Serif

Chelvin - is a strong neoclassical serif font family with high contrast, cool, stylish and unique looks with alternative fonts, Ligatures and multilingual support.

This font idea has a wide range of references, from vintage to classic to the modern era, making it the perfect typeface for an understated, modern, and sophisticated look. all forms of beauty and luxurious ligature suitable for brands and designs. Chelvin's wide selection of changing styles and ligatures makes this serif font incredibly versatile. Use Chelvin for your branding, magazine design, logo design, headlines, posters, packaging, cards or wedding invitations.

Chelvin includes two styles (Standard / Italic) which each include 114 glyphs. OpenType features include 53 standard ligatures and a small number of character variants, and multilingual support (including multiple currency symbols).

Available:

https://crmrkt.com/qPqAvQ