Krish Nishu

Subscribe dropdown button - interaction

Krish Nishu
Krish Nishu
  • Save
Subscribe dropdown button - interaction microinteractions app after effects ux design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers, 👋
Micro interaction for drop down menu for subscribe button
Feel free to like, save, comment, and follow me!
I hope you enjoy it!
Press "L" if you like it :)
See you around!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2020
Krish Nishu
Krish Nishu

More by Krish Nishu

View profile
    • Like