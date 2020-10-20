Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustrator build library

Illustrator build library graphic design drawing follower blue and pink running cycling web ui deisgn man people iphone illustration application app
公司插画库项目：
该风格为近期工作库2版风格中未选择的一版本飞机稿。整体插画三个大面组成的扁平插画，技法简单便于拓展，希望喜欢。

This illustration is a draft of the first edition of the working illustration library. The overall illustration is a flat illustration composed of three large modules. The painting technique is simple and easy to expand, I hope you like it!

