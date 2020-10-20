Illustrator build library

公司插画库项目：

该风格为近期工作库2版风格中未选择的一版本飞机稿。整体插画三个大面组成的扁平插画，技法简单便于拓展，希望喜欢。

This illustration is a draft of the first edition of the working illustration library. The overall illustration is a flat illustration composed of three large modules. The painting technique is simple and easy to expand, I hope you like it!