Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hasan Khadiki

DocHub - Doctor all-in-one App

Hasan Khadiki
Hasan Khadiki
Hire Me
  • Save
DocHub - Doctor all-in-one App ipad app doctor app medical app flat clean ui ux ui
DocHub - Doctor all-in-one App ipad app doctor app medical app flat clean ui ux ui
DocHub - Doctor all-in-one App ipad app doctor app medical app flat clean ui ux ui
Download color palette
  1. DocHub - 2.mp4
  2. Frame 59.png
  3. Frame 55.png
  4. Frame 56.png

Hi Everyone 🙌🏻 Welcome back again, today's exploration is about dashboard for doctor.

This application allows a doctor to know the condition of his patient, view the agenda for the day, manage medication to an ambulance on one platform. Because many doctors are old and their eyesight has become poor, this application is available for tablet platforms such as the iPad.

Feel free to leave any feedback and comment as I really want to grow day by day. Oh and don’t forget to press Like ❤️ Thank you 😎

I also has instagram account at
Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2020
Hasan Khadiki
Hasan Khadiki
Creating meaningful digital product experience
Hire Me

More by Hasan Khadiki

View profile
    • Like