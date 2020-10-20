DocHub - Doctor all-in-one App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi Everyone 🙌🏻 Welcome back again, today's exploration is about dashboard for doctor.
This application allows a doctor to know the condition of his patient, view the agenda for the day, manage medication to an ambulance on one platform. Because many doctors are old and their eyesight has become poor, this application is available for tablet platforms such as the iPad.
Feel free to leave any feedback and comment as I really want to grow day by day. Oh and don’t forget to press Like ❤️ Thank you 😎
