Book/Chapter/Verse Picker For Bible App

Book/Chapter/Verse Picker For Bible App
Tap on a book of the Bible, and this picker expands under it. Use the horizontal scroll wheels to select your chapter and verse if you want to. the text on the button changes as you scroll through.

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
