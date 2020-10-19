Sprocket Android In-app Review API

Now it is possible to have in-app rating system like on iOS since the first time I tried to figure this out 6 years in the rebounded shot! Check it out in the app

note: these are implementation screenshots

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB