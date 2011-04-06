Claudiu Cioba

Some Sketches

Some Sketches icons sketch drawing design
Just sketching a few icons that will be used on a new interface I am working on. Even though this is a work in progress feedback is always greatly appreciate it.

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
