Malu Romero

Proposal ❘ Peruvian Organic Fair

Malu Romero
Malu Romero
Hire Me
  • Save
Proposal ❘ Peruvian Organic Fair geometric sun andes peruvian logo peru
Download color palette

This was another path into the Organic Fair Project. Client said he was looking towards creating services por enterprises. Based on this, I explored some solid shapes. Andean culture is full of them so it was very interesting to play a it with it.

I wanted the C to resemble a colca looked from the way up

This path didnt make the cut, the chosen one was this: https://dribbble.com/shots/14400449-Logo-Peruvian-Organic-Fair

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2020
Malu Romero
Malu Romero
UX Designer and illustrator based in Lima,Perú
Hire Me

More by Malu Romero

View profile
    • Like