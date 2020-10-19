Proposal ❘ Peruvian Organic Fair

This was another path into the Organic Fair Project. Client said he was looking towards creating services por enterprises. Based on this, I explored some solid shapes. Andean culture is full of them so it was very interesting to play a it with it.

I wanted the C to resemble a colca looked from the way up

This path didnt make the cut, the chosen one was this: https://dribbble.com/shots/14400449-Logo-Peruvian-Organic-Fair