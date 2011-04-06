Marcel Müller

airTweet - Refined table views

Marcel Müller
Marcel Müller
  • Save
airTweet - Refined table views airtweet app design ui wip
Download color palette

I'm currently redesigning some parts of the airTweet UI and I've started with the table views. The old cells were pretty dark and muddy (and slow), thus I recreated them from scratch. Now they feature a bright, more friendly design and a huge performance increase. Also, they match the upcoming client design now.

As always, there is room for improvement so I'd like to hear your feedback :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Marcel Müller
Marcel Müller

More by Marcel Müller

View profile
    • Like