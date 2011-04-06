andrea braccaloni

LFT Iro Sans Development

Currently expanding LFT Iro Sans, originally designed for San Siro stadium signage system: http://www.leftloft.com/projects/stadio-san-siro/

In this snapshot, the bold and hairline work in progress

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
