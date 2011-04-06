Christelle Mozzati

We are stronger

Christelle Mozzati
Christelle Mozzati
  • Save
We are stronger poster japan
Download color palette

I did this poster for CFSL, a french creative community helping Japan by selling an artbook: tsunami.cfsl.net/
This is the Tokyo skyline and its subway underneath...
Hope you like it, feel free to comment :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Christelle Mozzati
Christelle Mozzati

More by Christelle Mozzati

View profile
    • Like