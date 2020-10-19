Habit Tracker App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys? Happy to present you our attempt to design an app that helps you quit bad habits! 👍

🚬 This app helps users quit their bad habits. Users can choose a habit that they want to

quit and choose a mode – hard, normal or easy. The harder the mode - the faster users give up their bad habits. The app has a cosmic theme so that users can imagine themselves as astronauts – because astronauts can’t have bad habits.

📆 On the first screen you can see a calendar. It shows the user's actions during the day, they can mark, for example, whether they smoked a cigarette or not. When users refrain from their bad habit – they get points + they can see how much money they saved.

📊 On the second screen there’s statistics. It shows at what time of day you break down more often that helps you analyze and control your breakdowns. The statistics below show the user's weekly progress.

👨‍🚀 On the third screen there’s an achievement. The rocket encourages users to give up bad habits and become as healthy as an astronaut!

🚀 We used bright colors to create the cosmic theme. It inspires imagination and creativity!

