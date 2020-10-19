Landing Page - Testimonial

Trending designs to inspire you
#conversion-design-series
This is a series focused on conversion centric design where I talk about some of the vital elements required to design a high converting landing page.
The purpose of a landing page is to drive the buyer/user towards a single actionable goal and one of ways to do that is by building trust.
#1 Testimonials
- Testimonials are an important way to gain a buyer’s trust.It allows other potential buyers to understand the value of the purchase from people who have already experienced the product.
- Make sure that the testimonial highlights a product feature while also answering a potential doubt. eg: "the product feels durable & is lightweight despite being broad" product feature highlight + clear doubt
- Show testimonials from similar demographics to potential buyers. (owner at mayflower cafe might be useful when the page targets restaurant or cafe owners)
The series is based on ‘One Page Love’s ‘ landing page hot tips ! Check out one page love for tips & resources on landing pages : https://onepagelove.com/