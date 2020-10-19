Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Cuberto

Sushi Landing page UX/UI Design

Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Cuberto
Ghulam Rasool 🚀 for Cuberto
Hire Us
  • Save
Sushi Landing page UX/UI Design landing page interface web webdesign homepage illustration uidesign ui website design
Sushi Landing page UX/UI Design landing page interface web webdesign homepage illustration uidesign ui website design
Download color palette
  1. Sushi-Landing page-01.jpg
  2. Sushi-Landing page-02.jpg

Join our Patreon channel to get design courses, source AE files and design tips: https://www.patreon.com/cuberto

Have a Project? Ghulam.rsl@gmail.com

My Social Media Accounts

Instagram | Linkedin | Behance

Cuberto
Cuberto
Full-cycle agency Let's chat 👋
Hire Us

More by Cuberto

View profile
    • Like