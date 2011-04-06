Switch Profile

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is a screenshot of an app we developed this weekend as a part of 3daystartup in Barcelona. In just three days we did everything from creating the app to business plans and strategy. More will be coming soon. This is just a prototype.
You can read more on http://3daystartup.com/barcelona/?hl=en