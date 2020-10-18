Mathieu L.B

Birds Traveler

Birds Traveler pink traveler characterdesign character bird shape illustration 3d 2d
He only has birds for friends.
(based on sketch from Gastón Pacheco)

Posted on Oct 18, 2020
