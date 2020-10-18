Michael Andreuzza

Wicked Templates - New Face 2

Michael Andreuzza
Michael Andreuzza
  • Save
Wicked Templates - New Face 2 dark mode dark theme clean web design object sans typography web easy to use uiux webdev html css website templates tailwindcss tailwind design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

Still working on the landing page and so on. I am still not finished though...I still have the templates cards and will see what I come up with.

this is the actual one.
- wickedtemplates.com

and this is the one I am building and designing
- https://new-wicked.netlify.app/

Feedback, hell yeah always welcome.

Michael Andreuzza
Michael Andreuzza
Founder | Front-end | UI/UX design @ wickedtemplates.

More by Michael Andreuzza

View profile
    • Like