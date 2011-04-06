Reina Castellanos

Bronx Zoo Cobra

Reina Castellanos
Reina Castellanos
  • Save
Bronx Zoo Cobra ink digital color cover bronx zoo cobra ink wash
Download color palette

This is an illustration inspired by the Bronx Zoo Snake for a magazine cover. Will post link to the final cover once I get some feedback on it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Reina Castellanos
Reina Castellanos

More by Reina Castellanos

View profile
    • Like