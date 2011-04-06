Thread's Not Dead site

Jeff Finley

Spent some time finessing the details on my ebook's one-page sales site designed for conversions. Everything I've learned about selling products I've put into this site. Well not everything, I still need some testimonials and reviews of the book!

http://www.threadsnotdead.com

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
