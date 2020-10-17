Slava Antipov

Pinterest identity redesign

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov
  • Save
Pinterest identity redesign antipslava portfolio business card visual identity rebranding brandbook behance project behance branding design brand identity redesign concept redesign pinterest ui логотип лого branding typography logo creative
Download color palette

Hello!
This is my project dedicated to the redesign concept of Pinterest.
See the full project here:
Pinterest identity redesign

Open for commissions: logo, branding.
Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

 
Привет!
Это мой проект посвященный концепту редизайна Pinterest.
Смотрите полный проект здесь:
Pinterest identity redesign

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov

More by Slava Antipov

View profile
    • Like