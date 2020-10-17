Taoefyisme

WE TOGETHER Need a professional design? Send me a DM

Taoefyisme
Taoefyisme
  • Save
WE TOGETHER Need a professional design? Send me a DM redesign webdesign animation art xd design zombie xbox creative concept vector minimal minimalist logo design branding design flat logo illustration typography minimalist design graphic design
Download color palette

Hello - I'm Tawfik, Graphic Designer and illustrator. I love my job, If you are looking for high quality and satisfying artwork with high-end results, you've made the right choice. :)

• Need a professional design? Send me a DM
• Follow me for more great content!
• Click here to see the full project.

Taoefyisme
Taoefyisme

More by Taoefyisme

View profile
    • Like