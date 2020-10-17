🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
As well as demonstrating accountability and, in some cases, meeting legal obligations, an annual report can be a valuable marketing tool.
I Created 24 page annual report for the fictitious "H+ sport". A company that produces a range of energy drinks, nutritional supplements and outer wear.
From scratch, using Adobe InDesign along with some supporting help from Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.
Check out more on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/102257983/Annual-Report
Помимо своих основных функций, годовой отчет можно использовать и в качестве маркетингового инструмента. Исходя из этого и был создан 24-страничный годовой отчет для фиктивной компании "H+ sport". Компания, которая производит широкий ассортимент энергетических напитков, пищевых добавок и верхней одежды.
В этом проекте использовались программы Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop и Adobe Illustrator.