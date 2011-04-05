Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Infographic Planning

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
Infographic Planning design infographic
Download color palette

I'm working on the general layout for an infographic about reuse.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like