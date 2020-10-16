Kara Bernbeck

Happy Camper Mural

Lake Mac Rentals is a camper rental company based at Lake McConaughy, NE. This illustration was made as an advertisement to speak to the company's specific customers and to appeal to those who want a positive camping experience. It was then painted on a trailer that would be seen from afar by incoming traffic.

Their busiest time of the year is in the summer, so I wanted a warm color scheme. Along with the camper being the main subject, the mural includes a bit of scenery found at the lake: sand dunes and refreshing water.

Posted on Oct 16, 2020
