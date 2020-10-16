Happy Camper Mural

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lake Mac Rentals is a camper rental company based at Lake McConaughy, NE. This illustration was made as an advertisement to speak to the company's specific customers and to appeal to those who want a positive camping experience. It was then painted on a trailer that would be seen from afar by incoming traffic.
Their busiest time of the year is in the summer, so I wanted a warm color scheme. Along with the camper being the main subject, the mural includes a bit of scenery found at the lake: sand dunes and refreshing water.