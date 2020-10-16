Doug Rodas

Monkey Foods | Brandbook

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Hire Me
  • Save
Monkey Foods | Brandbook visual identity brand system brand design app fintech ui design logo branding
Download color palette

Branding exploration for Monkey Foods, a local ghost kitchen company.

Find me on Instagram | Behance | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2020
Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Illustrator, brand identity designer, and music hoarder.
Hire Me

More by Doug Rodas

View profile
    • Like