Jason São Bento

My Pokedex app

Jason São Bento
Jason São Bento
  • Save
My Pokedex app iphone ios pokemon app
Download color palette

Out of my frustration of the unusable pokédex apps that are in the app store, I decided to design my own pokédex app.

I've been working on this app with a good friend (Peter) for a few months now. We are hoping to get it done soon.
Let me know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Jason São Bento
Jason São Bento

More by Jason São Bento

View profile
    • Like