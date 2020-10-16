Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
✞anton mishin✞

Kukla 3d icon kit

Kukla 3d icon kit cards ux features call to action share icon settings icon message icon color palette ui design ui blender landing gallery 3d illustration 3d icon 3d
Kukla kit - 3d icon kit accessible straight from Figma. With more then 100 elements. You can use it as icon set or create small scenes/illustrations. All elements are customizable. Change color, add glossiness, add shadows - no problem. Also we've added different angles to objects so you can add more dynamic to compositions.

Hope it will help in your projects!
Enjoy! 😃

Download and try free demo here: https://kukla-kit.wannathis.one/

