Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Patryk Ilnicki
Autentika

Codesign - macOS App - Insert component

Patryk Ilnicki
Autentika
Patryk Ilnicki for Autentika
Hire Us
  • Save
Codesign - macOS App - Insert component modal interaction component macos dashboard interface design system uidesign design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hi there!
Today I'd like to show you insert a component into your design.

One shortcut is enough to add the button you used before. Not sure if you can use it or what padding it has? You can read everything in the reference documentation.

Read and watch an awesome movie - Behance Case Study

@2020 Autentika

Ec8d966ec24a51225fb6acc326f8098e
Rebound of
Codesign - macOS App - Notification
By Patryk Ilnicki
Autentika
Autentika
Hire Us

More by Autentika

View profile
    • Like