Date flipper applied

date flipper calendar blog post wordpress beige brown
I loved the date flipper by Tallman so I created a version of my own applied to a blog design, in a beige color palette.

Rebound of
Date flipper
By tallandcondensed
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
