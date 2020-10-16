Workspace Booking Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, everyone! Happy to show you our recent design for an app that allows you to book time in a coworking space ✌️

🗺 On the first screen you can see a map with coworking spaces. It shows the user's location and offices nearby. Users can sort coworking spaces by location, price and rating. By tapping on one of them, users will get a review of this place. On the second screen there’s a homepage. Here users can see suggested offices and upcoming coworking events.

🦋 One of the core colors is turquoise. There’s something mysterious about this color and it creates a feeling of freshness and cooliness. Neutral colors - white and light gray - perfectly complement turquoise. To emphasize the most important elements, we used bright yellow.

💁 This app is very convenient for coworking space owners, because it can optimize the booking process.

