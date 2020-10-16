Blog Post - Increase Conversion with Help of Images.

Hello everyone!

Not all images used in web design contribute to the conversion. Designers often give precedence to the aesthetic parameters of photos and illustrations, without caring about their real purpose: to be visual motivators.

Many website owners are unpleasantly surprised when they do an analysis using eye-tracking. They find that visitors are ignoring strategically important images and looking at things that don’t deserve attention. Beautiful and high-quality photos and illustrations leave people unmoved.

What’s the reason? How to use visualization to capture the attention of users and motivate them to perform the desired action? The answers in our article - Increase Conversion with Help of Images.

