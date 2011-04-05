Java Acosta

P Ex Type

Java Acosta
Java Acosta
  • Save
P Ex Type type logo typeface java acosta
Download color palette

After the client bailed on me i decided to expand the custom typeface i created for the logo, thinking of making it a real Font, dont have the software though :/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Java Acosta
Java Acosta

More by Java Acosta

View profile
    • Like