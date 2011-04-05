I'm a bit late to the game with this one, but I wanted to show my respect to Japan as well.

This piece was done for my 2D design class. The assignment was to create a piece of art based around "random" data. For my data, I looked at the Japanese earthquakes that happened on March 17, 2011.

See those circles? Each one corresponds to a quake. The position of the circle represents the time each occurred (0 hours, 0 minutes in the bottom left corner) while the size of the circles represents magnitude.

The day the quake/tsunami happened, Twitter and Facebook exploded with differing opinions on why things had happened and how we should help. I found the variation intriguing and wanted to tie it in to the assignment somehow. I decided to leave the piece simple and minimalistic in order to allow the viewer's "random" feelings to be a part of the design. Hopefully the simplicity of the piece allows each person to let their mind drift and examine what happened and how they feel.

If not, that's just artsy mumbo jumbo anyway.

Get well soon, Japan. I'm praying for you and have donated to your cause.

Full version here.