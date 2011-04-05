Kile Brekke

Annual Report Spread

Kile Brekke
Kile Brekke
  • Save
Annual Report Spread chart annual report infographic
Download color palette

All text and vector artwork is printed on a translucent fly sheet.
Allows for the science to be separated from the emotional experience
of the foods which this company develops flavoring systems for.

Full Here: http://cl.ly/1f0J301N0q1P2r2A0O2f

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Kile Brekke
Kile Brekke

More by Kile Brekke

View profile
    • Like