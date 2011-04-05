JP Boneyard

Favorite / Found Letter Project Print (Letter I)

JP Boneyard
JP Boneyard
  • Save
Favorite / Found Letter Project Print (Letter I) favorite found letters typography screen print jp boneyard i brown john boilard
Download color palette

Found on an abandoned Midas truck in W. Mass.

JP Boneyard
JP Boneyard
Word is Bond.

More by JP Boneyard

View profile
    • Like