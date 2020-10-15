Animated Showreel for the brand, Social Fabric

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's a recent identity-design project that I've worked on for a new venture, named Social Fabric. The brand is a one-stop-shop for styling, content creation, and all things social media.
Tap ⬇️ and view the full project and their page:
Behance | Instagram
Thank you, for your time😊