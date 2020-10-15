Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Akanksha Jain

Animated Showreel for the brand, Social Fabric

Animated Showreel for the brand, Social Fabric looping animation loops 2d motion graphics animation after effects animations showreel identity design motion design advertising design branding design animated text animated gif text animation adobe repetition aftereffects 2d animation motion graphics animation
Here's a recent identity-design project that I've worked on for a new venture, named Social Fabric. The brand is a one-stop-shop for styling, content creation, and all things social media.

Tap ⬇️ and view the full project and their page:
Behance | Instagram
Thank you, for your time😊

