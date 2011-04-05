Mike Casebolt

Running with Scissors Shirt

The Platinum Creative "Platypus" shirt illustration for the company 5K run. This was a collaboration with my buddy mathelme.com... I'll post photos of the shirt once it's printed.

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
