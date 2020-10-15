USB logo/tech logo

For the first time, I tried to make a tech logo.

Concept: U+S+B or U+S+H (negative space)

Company: Technology Company .

If you need logo, you can contact me, I will try my best to get the job done.

📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me on Others Site

Instagram

Behance

Pinterest

Linkedin

Related Keywords :

#technology #tech #innovation #engineering #iphone #business #science #design #technews #apple #electronics #gadgets #smartphone #pro #android #instagood #programming #software #samsung #computer #bhfyp #instatech #gadget #coding #education #security #techie #mobile #oneplus #bhfyp