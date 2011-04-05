Javier Ocasio

HAL 9000

HAL 9000 hal9000 hal 2001 wallpaper metal texture sphere red
"Hello Dave"

I updated my HAL 9000 wallpaper. I made it a while ago but I wanted to update the metal ring and the background.

Big HAL 9000: http://cl.ly/3f0q470s0X3v3g2i0Z3G
Download wallpaper: http://-kol.deviantart.com/art/HAL-9000-79431451

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
