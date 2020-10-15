Honarmandst

Meshki Coffee

Meshki Coffee purple mug design coffee cafe mug minimal character logotype logo design
We used dark color in our café and Meshki means black in our language. The character is inspired by the main owner of the coffee house.
Posted on Oct 15, 2020
