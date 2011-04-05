WordPress Post Format - Aside

I've been working with my personal blog lately and trying to incorporate post formats introduced recently in WordPress 3.1. I've been doing my best to interpret how WordPress intends these to be used and create sort of a Tumblr feel for my WordPress blog.

http://codex.wordpress.org/Post_Formats

One of the hardest ones to interpret is the "Aside" format, which I take as basically being a random, quick piece of info that doesn't necessarily need to fit into the content of the blog.

So, this is how I've chosen to style the "aside" but I'm still not 100% sure if it makes sense.