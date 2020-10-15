Good for Sale
More and more new icons

More and more new icons
Unoline Icons Set

One line and over a hundred unique icons

- Grid size 24px

- Rounded corners

- Live stroke & Outline stroke version

- Included SVG & PNG icons

Download 40 Free icons

Buy Full pack (100 icons) for a discount 50%

Alex Martynov
Icon Designer & Illustrator
