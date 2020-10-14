Worth Art

bird minimal modern logo design

bird minimal modern logo design minimalist design simple eyecatchy unique logo sparrow birdlogo bird worthart lineart logodesign minimalist creative designer creative logo
It's our line art modern bird logo design. Minimalist and simple created from scratch. I believe it will blow your mind in first sight :)

Hope you guys like it.

By #WorthArt
