Checkly - Tracking and ranking for analytics

Hello! 👋

—-

A mini project of mine that I created for a startup I'm working for - the analytics dashboard. The key performance indicators (KPI) were based on stakeholder and business needs. This is my first time creating such a design and using these patterns but well worth it as I learned much about type, design principles (spacing, hierarchy, contrast), and business requirements.

The design offers simplicity and ease of use while giving the user the expected information for analytics ✍🏼

—-

Posted on Oct 14, 2020
