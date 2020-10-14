Checkly - Tracking and ranking for analytics

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! 👋
—-
A mini project of mine that I created for a startup I'm working for - the analytics dashboard. The key performance indicators (KPI) were based on stakeholder and business needs. This is my first time creating such a design and using these patterns but well worth it as I learned much about type, design principles (spacing, hierarchy, contrast), and business requirements.
The design offers simplicity and ease of use while giving the user the expected information for analytics ✍🏼
As always, hit the "L" and comment below if you have suggestions! Until next time...
Follow me:
UXFolio | LinkedIn | GitHub