8AMSTUDIO

Pinot

8AMSTUDIO
8AMSTUDIO
  • Save
Pinot menu poster stationery logo
Download color palette

This cosy place is serving an extensive selection of wines and tapas. The logo is using a wine glass stain as the “O” letter. We were also in charge of their monthly communication.

https://8amstudio.com/portfolio/pinot/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 14, 2020
8AMSTUDIO
8AMSTUDIO

More by 8AMSTUDIO

View profile
    • Like