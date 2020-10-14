Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Synneko - The Next Smart Speaker

Synneko - The Next Smart Speaker
Synneko is a smart speaker device. What's different about this device is that the built-in AI, IRIS (Intelligent. Rad. Interactive. System), can engage in human casual conversations and give legitimate answers to even the most random, vague, and poorly-worded questions.

