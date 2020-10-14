Malu Romero

Logo ❘ Buelibox

Malu Romero
Malu Romero
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo ❘ Buelibox heart dialog globe giftbox coral brand logo
Download color palette

Hello!
This way the selected logo for the gift subscription project called Buelibox.

Visual references:
Dialog - To "tell" someone you have think of them,
Letter B - For the name of the project.

Hope you like it

View all tags
Posted on Oct 14, 2020
Malu Romero
Malu Romero
UX Designer and illustrator based in Lima,Perú
Hire Me

More by Malu Romero

View profile
    • Like