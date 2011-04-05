Thijs van der Vossen

Grid at work V

Thijs van der Vossen
Thijs van der Vossen
  • Save
Grid at work V web grid typography black fedra
Download color palette

Ok, there’s not really a grid visible in this one. It’s there though. You just can’t see it.

Did I mention how much I like Typotheque’s Fedra families?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Thijs van der Vossen
Thijs van der Vossen

More by Thijs van der Vossen

View profile
    • Like