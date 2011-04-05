Pit Herold

A Better Vegas (?)

Pit Herold
Pit Herold
  • Save
A Better Vegas (?) collage project architecture
Download color palette

(Crop of Original). In cooporation with a fellow student, this collage was made to meet an assignment on how to create a more sustainable Las Vegas.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Pit Herold
Pit Herold

More by Pit Herold

View profile
    • Like